Ogra notifies up to 7.11pc reduction in RLNG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), on Friday, notified up to 7.11 percent reduction in the prices of RLNG in monthly review of October 2024.

According to the notification, the decrease in RLNG prices is mainly due to a decrease in DES price.

The new price of RLNG for SNGPL consumers has been fixed at $12.0714 per mmbtu for transmission and $12.9393 per mmbtu for distribution.

In month to month basis, compared with September the price is reduced by $0.8494 per mmbtu on transmission and $0.9167 per mmbtu on distribution.

The new price of RLNG for SSGCL consumers has been fixed at $10.9238 per mmbtu for transmission and $12.4659 per mmbtu for distribution.

In month to month basis, compared with September the price is reduced by $0.8351 per mmbtu on transmission and $0.9546 per mmbtu on distribution.

