Most Gulf bourses end subdued on regional tensions

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf closed in a subdued mood on Thursday against the backdrop of simmering geopolitical tensions in the region.

Israel’s military said it had eliminated a Hezbollah member in Syria who relayed intelligence against Israel in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, while Syrian media reported on Thursday that Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Syria.

Israel has escalated its retaliation for the Hamas attack and rocket fire from Lebanon, sending troops into Lebanon and airstrikes into Iran, Yemen and Syria in the hunt for Iran-backed militants, raising fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group advancing 1% and Al Rajhi Bank up 1.7%.