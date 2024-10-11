AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Opinion Print 2024-10-11

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Let’s plead with the Powers That Be: give talks a chance…’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

“Two press conferences, and there was many a similarity.” “Well you know the life-long party heads brook no challenge to their instructions and when there are such challenges out they go.”

“Chaudhary Nisar left on his own steam….”

“Right and the fuel used was supplied by the incumbent Punjab chief minister at the expense of the taxpayers…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway speaking of Notification Maryam Nawaz she comes up with some great one-liners and during her interaction with the media on Wednesday she referred to the prevailing political smog...why are you laughing?”

“She said the smog is not visible, but you know it is, a thick layer of pollution every winter makes airlines unable to land at Lahore airport and…”

“When smog pervades throughout Lahore, she may mistake the clear skies at Raiwind as…”

“Stop, anyway the second press conference that made an equally ridiculous claim was that of The Brown Pope, he said he didn’t see Gandapur at D Chowk and so his mission was accomplished and that if someone merely touches Islamabad and claims success then…”

“Gandapur was in the city for over 24 hours….and he landed in a much more sensitive location than D Chowk. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, which is now sealed and…”

“And Islamabad is going into another shut down – this time because of the SCO, for three days, and I would like to know how much would this shutdown cost the economy?”

“Not relevant and The Trenchman has also banned PTM and need I remind him that in 2022 Dawar and Ali Wazir voted in favour of no confidence motion against The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, and need I add their votes were critical to the success of the motion……”

“But if you recall, neither was made part of the federal cabinet in spite of a pledge…”

“There you go, that should explain it all.”

“Hey if you can renegotiate a contract with the Independent Power Producers why can’t you…”

“Depends on where you are at. You can’t renegotiate with the International Monetary Fund…”

“Is that due to lack of competence or?”

“When a measure of competence is securing the loan rather than in convincing the Fund staff to phase out harsh up front conditions…”

“Yeah, yeah but the PTM issue…”

“Needs to be negotiated, otherwise yet another group would be pushed into the murky realm of engaging in terror acts and…”

“The Trenchman has already so designated…”

“Let’s plead with the Powers That Be: give talks a chance, for once any group is alienated from the political process…”

“Where there is smog which is invisible….”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

