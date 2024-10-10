AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-10

Elahi denies reports of plea bargain with NAB

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has denied the reports circulating in media regarding his plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and called the same as false and fabricated.

Elahi asserted that the NAB had circulated a baseless story. As a matter of fact, he claimed that he had made no such deal.

In a statement, Elahi also alleged that the NAB has coerced many government employees into plea bargains through abduction and torture and linked it wrongly to him. “The amount they are associating with me has nothing to do with me. This is a complete pack of lies. I neither engaged in corruption nor made any plea bargain,” Elahi said.

Parvez Elahi, who is facing corruption cases, stated that despite the 25 fake cases filed against him and the possibility of more, he remains committed to continuing supporting Imran Khan.

It may be added that the NAB claimed making a recovery in a case involving kickbacks in contracts against Parvez Elahi and others. The NAB Lahore spokesperson stated that Rs 36.8 million were handed over to the Punjab government, with Rs 17.2 million recovered from Ikram Naveed, through a plea bargain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NAB Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Comments

200 characters

Elahi denies reports of plea bargain with NAB

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

FBR collects Rs647m as POS services fee since July ’23

Seeking assistance, apex court wonders whether it can retain ‘dam fund’ money

Ginners’ body, PPMA discuss issues with minister

KSA investment minister arrives

Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

Read more stories