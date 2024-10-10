Elahi denies reports of plea bargain with NAB

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has denied the reports circulating in media regarding his plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and called the same as false and fabricated.

Elahi asserted that the NAB had circulated a baseless story. As a matter of fact, he claimed that he had made no such deal.

In a statement, Elahi also alleged that the NAB has coerced many government employees into plea bargains through abduction and torture and linked it wrongly to him. “The amount they are associating with me has nothing to do with me. This is a complete pack of lies. I neither engaged in corruption nor made any plea bargain,” Elahi said.

Parvez Elahi, who is facing corruption cases, stated that despite the 25 fake cases filed against him and the possibility of more, he remains committed to continuing supporting Imran Khan.

It may be added that the NAB claimed making a recovery in a case involving kickbacks in contracts against Parvez Elahi and others. The NAB Lahore spokesperson stated that Rs 36.8 million were handed over to the Punjab government, with Rs 17.2 million recovered from Ikram Naveed, through a plea bargain.

