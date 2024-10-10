Lt-Gen Akhtar Satti (retd) takes oath as FPSC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Lt General Akhtar Nawaz Satti (retired) took oath as Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairman.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the newly-appointed chairman. Senior government officials attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the president, on the advice of the prime minister, had approved an appointment of Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti (retired) as chairman of FPSC.

According to the notification, Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti (retired) has been appointed for a period of three years, which will be counted from the date of his retirement. It should be remembered that the post of FPSC chairman, the main body for recruiting officers to run the administrative affairs of Government of Pakistan, has been lying vacant for the last one year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024