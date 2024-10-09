KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 08, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-2 Putuoshan Load Eastwind 07-10-2024
Ethanol Shipping Co
B-11/B-10 Clipper Disc Seahawks 07-10-2024
Teresa General Asia Global
Cargo
B-11/B-12 Serene Load Ocean 04-10-2024
Sky Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Equinox Load Bulk Shipping 07-10-2024
Galini Clinkers Agencies
B-15/B-14 CS Calla Disc WMA Shipcare 02-10-2024
DAP Services
B-16/B-17 Ocean Disc Steel Universal 07-10-2024
Energy Billets Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 31-07-2024
Line
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 01-10-2024
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Asian Load Rice Ocean World 01-10-2024
Honor
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm 08-10-2024
Titan Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Agent
Arrival
=============================================================================
Vessel Date Cargo
Serene Sky 08-10-2024 Load Ocean Services
Clinkers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Xin Long
Yun 55 08-10-2024 D/L Container Pak Shaheen
CmaCgm 08-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Zanzibar Pakistan
Northern 08-10-2024 D/L Container Oceansea
Practies Shipping
Kota Manis 08-10-2024 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
African Loon 08-10-2024 L/40000 Cement Ocean Services
Nostromo 08-10-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Aquarius 09-10-2024 L/2000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company
Addison 09-10-2024 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping
Atlantic Ibis 09-10-2024 D/L Container -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Aligote 08-10-2024 Tanker -
Xin Ya Zhou 08-10-2024 Container Ship -
Ds Ocean 08-10-2024 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Phoenician-M Rice East Wind Oct. 01, 2024
MW-2 Sunda Cement Crystal Oct. 07, 2024
Sea Ser
MW-4 ST. Cergue Coal Ocean World Oct. 05, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT OM Palm oil Alpine Oct. 06, 2024
Singapore
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Aligote Gas oil GSA Oct. 07, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Abu Al Fertilizer Bulk Oct. 05, 2024
Abyad Shipping
FAP Rakan-5 Rice East Wind Oct. 05, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Fair Field Container MSC PAK Oct. 08, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine Oct. 08, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Alina Container MSC PAK Oct. 08, 2024
Al-Diab LPG Alpine -do-
Petrel-1 Palm oil Trans Trade -do-
Christos-K Cement Global Maritime Waiting for Berths
Apex Cement Crystal Sea Ship -do-
Nord Taipei Lentiles Sea Trader -do-
Karpathos
Dawn Rice East Wind -do-
Valentina Rice Global Maritime -do-
Haj Muhammad Cement Crystal -do-
Sea Ship
Rasha Cement Ever Green -do-
Au-Taurus Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Yasa Aysen Coal Alpine Oct. 08, 2024
Marathopolis Container GAC Oct. 09, 2024
=============================================================================
