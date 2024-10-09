AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
Oct 09, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 08, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-2               Putuoshan      Load           Eastwind           07-10-2024
                                 Ethanol        Shipping Co
B-11/B-10         Clipper        Disc           Seahawks           07-10-2024
                  Teresa         General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-11/B-12         Serene         Load           Ocean              04-10-2024
                  Sky            Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Equinox        Load           Bulk Shipping      07-10-2024
                  Galini         Clinkers       Agencies
B-15/B-14         CS Calla       Disc           WMA Shipcare       02-10-2024
                                 DAP            Services
B-16/B-17         Ocean          Disc Steel     Universal          07-10-2024
                  Energy         Billets        Shipping
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load Rice      N.S Shipping       31-07-2024
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      N.S Shipping       01-10-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Asian          Load Rice      Ocean World        01-10-2024
                  Honor
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           CmaCgm         D/L            CmaCgm             08-10-2024
                  Titan          Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected       Agent
                                 Arrival
=============================================================================
Vessel            Date           Cargo
Serene Sky        08-10-2024     Load           Ocean Services
                                 Clinkers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Xin Long
Yun 55            08-10-2024     D/L Container                    Pak Shaheen
CmaCgm            08-10-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Zanzibar                                                             Pakistan
Northern          08-10-2024     D/L Container                       Oceansea
Practies                                                             Shipping
Kota Manis        08-10-2024     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
African Loon      08-10-2024     L/40000 Cement                Ocean Services
Nostromo          08-10-2024     L/55000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
Aquarius          09-10-2024     L/2000 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Addison           09-10-2024     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                                     Shipping
Atlantic Ibis     09-10-2024     D/L Container                              -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Aligote           08-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
Xin Ya Zhou       08-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Ds Ocean          08-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Phoenician-M   Rice           East Wind       Oct. 01, 2024
MW-2              Sunda          Cement         Crystal         Oct. 07, 2024
                                                Sea Ser
MW-4              ST. Cergue     Coal           Ocean World     Oct. 05, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               OM             Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 06, 2024
                  Singapore
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Aligote        Gas oil        GSA             Oct. 07, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Abu Al         Fertilizer     Bulk            Oct. 05, 2024
                  Abyad                         Shipping
FAP               Rakan-5        Rice           East Wind       Oct. 05, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Fair Field    Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 08, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
OM Singapore      Palm oil       Alpine                         Oct. 08, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Alina         Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 08, 2024
Al-Diab           LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
Petrel-1          Palm oil       Trans Trade                             -do-
Christos-K        Cement         Global Maritime           Waiting for Berths
Apex              Cement         Crystal Sea Ship                        -do-
Nord Taipei       Lentiles       Sea Trader                              -do-
Karpathos
Dawn              Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Valentina         Rice           Global Maritime                         -do-
Haj Muhammad      Cement         Crystal                                 -do-
                                 Sea Ship
Rasha             Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
Au-Taurus         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Yasa Aysen        Coal           Alpine                         Oct. 08, 2024
Marathopolis      Container      GAC                            Oct. 09, 2024
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

