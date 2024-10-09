Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 08, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-2 Putuoshan Load Eastwind 07-10-2024 Ethanol Shipping Co B-11/B-10 Clipper Disc Seahawks 07-10-2024 Teresa General Asia Global Cargo B-11/B-12 Serene Load Ocean 04-10-2024 Sky Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Equinox Load Bulk Shipping 07-10-2024 Galini Clinkers Agencies B-15/B-14 CS Calla Disc WMA Shipcare 02-10-2024 DAP Services B-16/B-17 Ocean Disc Steel Universal 07-10-2024 Energy Billets Shipping Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 31-07-2024 Line Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 01-10-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Asian Load Rice Ocean World 01-10-2024 Honor ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm 08-10-2024 Titan Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Agent Arrival ============================================================================= Vessel Date Cargo Serene Sky 08-10-2024 Load Ocean Services Clinkers ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Xin Long Yun 55 08-10-2024 D/L Container Pak Shaheen CmaCgm 08-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Zanzibar Pakistan Northern 08-10-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Practies Shipping Kota Manis 08-10-2024 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping African Loon 08-10-2024 L/40000 Cement Ocean Services Nostromo 08-10-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services Aquarius 09-10-2024 L/2000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Addison 09-10-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Atlantic Ibis 09-10-2024 D/L Container - ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Aligote 08-10-2024 Tanker - Xin Ya Zhou 08-10-2024 Container Ship - Ds Ocean 08-10-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Phoenician-M Rice East Wind Oct. 01, 2024 MW-2 Sunda Cement Crystal Oct. 07, 2024 Sea Ser MW-4 ST. Cergue Coal Ocean World Oct. 05, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT OM Palm oil Alpine Oct. 06, 2024 Singapore ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Aligote Gas oil GSA Oct. 07, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Abu Al Fertilizer Bulk Oct. 05, 2024 Abyad Shipping FAP Rakan-5 Rice East Wind Oct. 05, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Fair Field Container MSC PAK Oct. 08, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine Oct. 08, 2024 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Alina Container MSC PAK Oct. 08, 2024 Al-Diab LPG Alpine -do- Petrel-1 Palm oil Trans Trade -do- Christos-K Cement Global Maritime Waiting for Berths Apex Cement Crystal Sea Ship -do- Nord Taipei Lentiles Sea Trader -do- Karpathos Dawn Rice East Wind -do- Valentina Rice Global Maritime -do- Haj Muhammad Cement Crystal -do- Sea Ship Rasha Cement Ever Green -do- Au-Taurus Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Yasa Aysen Coal Alpine Oct. 08, 2024 Marathopolis Container GAC Oct. 09, 2024 =============================================================================

