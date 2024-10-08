SAFWCO disburses relief funds to 4,000 flood victims

HYDERABAD: Among the 4 thousand poor families affected by the floods of 2022 in the 4 union councils of Mansoora, Bharu, Nayabad and Tila Shah of Jam Nawaz Ali taluka of Sanghar district, 26 thousand have been provided by SAFWCO with the support of Suez Solidar and Suez Solidarity. The process of providing relief funds at the rate of Rs750 per family has been started.

In the first phase of disbursement of funds, a center was set up yesterday at village Ali Muhammad Khaskheli where HBL Connect distributed the funds to each female head of the flood-affected family through biometrics on a token obtained from SAFWCO on the National Identity Card.

SAFWCO founder and EDO Suleman G. Abro was also present on the occasion who reviewed the transparency of the aid distribution process.

Suleman G. Abro said that we understand the sufferings of the flood victims; we are trying to end their suffering as much as we can, while they also have to struggle to stand on their feet.

Addressing the flood-affected women who received the aid, Sulman G. Abro said that you can save some money from this money apart from buying essential household goods so that it will come in handy during difficult times.

On this occasion, Project Manager Shafique Chandio said that the remaining flood affected families will also be given assistance under this project till November.

Ghulam Raza from Suez Solidar, Iqra Shoaib from SAFCO team, Absar Abro and others were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024