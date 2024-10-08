Met predicts rain with strong winds

LAHORE: The meteorological department has predicted rain with strong winds and thunder in different parts of the country on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, air pollution has started escalating in the city, which has again topped the list of polluted cities in the world. With escalating pollution, the air quality index of the city was recorded at 170. The PMD has instructed the citizens to wear masks.

After the rain two days ago, the temperature dropped at 28 degrees Celsius, with the intensity of heat evident. The department has predicted rise in temperature to 33 degrees ahead.

