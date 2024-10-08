AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
DFML 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.79%)
DGKC 78.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
FCCL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFBL 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.54%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.42 (-4.45%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.84%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 169.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 128.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.71%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 56.85 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,998 Increased By 17.7 (0.2%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,199 Increased By 288.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 27,296 Increased By 98.5 (0.36%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

Met predicts rain with strong winds

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: The meteorological department has predicted rain with strong winds and thunder in different parts of the country on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, air pollution has started escalating in the city, which has again topped the list of polluted cities in the world. With escalating pollution, the air quality index of the city was recorded at 170. The PMD has instructed the citizens to wear masks.

After the rain two days ago, the temperature dropped at 28 degrees Celsius, with the intensity of heat evident. The department has predicted rise in temperature to 33 degrees ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

rain air pollution PMD Meteorological department winds

Comments

200 characters

Met predicts rain with strong winds

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories