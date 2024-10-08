AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
DFML 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.79%)
DGKC 78.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
FCCL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFBL 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.54%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.42 (-4.45%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.84%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 169.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 128.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.71%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 56.85 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,998 Increased By 17.7 (0.2%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,199 Increased By 288.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 27,296 Increased By 98.5 (0.36%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-08

Market outlook event: Economic outlook improved in this fiscal: experts

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: Pakistan's economic outlook has improved since the start of this fiscal year, experts said in a Market Outlook event, “Navigating Market Trends & Investment Opportunities” organised by Standard Chartered in Karachi.

This was the third session in a series of market outlook events that the Bank hosts for its clients throughout the year.

The event brought together the Bank’s Affluent clients, leading economists, and experts from its product partners to discuss the prevailing global and local economic landscape, and share insights on the future of financial markets.

Saadya Riaz, Head, Wealth & Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Pakistan in her keynote address said that SC is committed to providing our Affluent clients with actionable insights into the current economic landscape, enabling them to identify and seize opportunities in today’s markets in light of macro developments.

"By offering expert perspectives on key trends such as global monetary policies, local economic developments, we hope to equip our clients with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about their wealth portfolios,” she added.

The panel comprised Manpreet Gill, Chief Investment Officer, AMEE, Farooq Pasha, Country Economist, and Kailash Kumar, Executive Director Wealth Solutions, Deposits & Secured, Asif Ali Qureshi, CEO, UBL Fund Managers, and Muhammad Asim, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, MCB Funds.

The discussion moderated by Murtaza Hasan, CFA, Head of Investment Advisory, Standard Chartered Pakistan.

Farooq Pasha said that Pakistan's economic outlook has improved since the start of FY25 with economic momentum picking up after the elections and the completion of the $3 billion IMF SBA facility in the first half of the year. In FY24, the economy saw significant improvement in growth, inflation and deficits compared to the crisis in FY23.

"We expect further stabilisation in FY25, with growth projected to rise 3 percent and inflation to ease to 12.5 percent", he added. However, risks to this outlook could arise if there’s a shift away from the current prudent policies, increased political instability, or delays in expected foreign currency inflows, he mentioned.

IMF economic outlook Standard Chartered IMF and Pakistan

