Oct 07, 2024
Sports

Fritz wins delayed match to reach Shanghai Masters third round

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2024 12:21pm

SHANGHAI: World number seven Taylor Fritz finally made into the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday, two days after his match against France’s Terence Atmane had been suspended because of rain.

Resuming at 4-3 in the first set, Fritz defeated 161st-ranked Atmane 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).

“I thought he played really well and if I wasn’t on top of my game… I definitely could have lost that match,” said Fritz.

“I just stayed with it, and played solid in a lot of the big moments.”

‘Dude, don’t disrespect me,’ says Fritz to bitter Wimbledon rival

Fritz will next face Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki.

Rain at the weekend led to nine second-round matches being delayed or rescheduled.

Taylor Fritz Shanghai Masters

