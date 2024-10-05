AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 4, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 05 Oct, 2024 08:28am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Internet loadshedding?: netizens report disruption in various services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Army called in ahead of SCO summit in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s leather exporter announces downsizing operations amid economic challenges

Read here for details.

  • At least 30 arrested as govt moves to stop PTI protesters marching towards D-Chowk in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

Read here for details.

  • COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

Israel can’t attack ‘nuclear’ Pakistan: Khawaja

US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Read more stories