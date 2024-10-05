Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Internet loadshedding?: netizens report disruption in various services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Army called in ahead of SCO summit in Islamabad

Pakistan’s leather exporter announces downsizing operations amid economic challenges

At least 30 arrested as govt moves to stop PTI protesters marching towards D-Chowk in Islamabad

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

