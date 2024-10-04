Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Pakistan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit later this month, the Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The visit will be the first by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade.

Earlier, the Pakistan’s foreign office had confirmed that invitations to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Government meeting had been sent to all member country heads of government, including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

“We have also received some confirmations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said then.

Last week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved additional funds of Rs1 billion for hosting the SCO Summit to be held on October 15-16, 2024, official sources told Business Recorder.

According to the foreign office, being the Organisation’s second-highest decision-making body, hosting the SCO summit this year would not only reassert Pakistan’s pivotal position as an important regional country that firmly believes in peace, dialogue and diplomacy, but would also increase the country’s prestige and reputation for having hosted an event of this scale and representational level after a long time.