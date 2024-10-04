AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

  • Visit will be the first by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 05:00pm

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Pakistan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit later this month, the Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

‘Pakistan should promote trade, economic ties with SCO member states’

The visit will be the first by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade.

Earlier, the Pakistan’s foreign office had confirmed that invitations to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Government meeting had been sent to all member country heads of government, including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

“We have also received some confirmations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said then.

Last week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved additional funds of Rs1 billion for hosting the SCO Summit to be held on October 15-16, 2024, official sources told Business Recorder.

According to the foreign office, being the Organisation’s second-highest decision-making body, hosting the SCO summit this year would not only reassert Pakistan’s pivotal position as an important regional country that firmly believes in peace, dialogue and diplomacy, but would also increase the country’s prestige and reputation for having hosted an event of this scale and representational level after a long time.

SCO Subrahmanyam Jaishankar SCO summit Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Comments

200 characters
M.afzaal Oct 04, 2024 05:24pm
Help me
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

Pakistan’s leather exporter announces downsizing operations amid economic challenges

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices set for 10% weekly rise as Middle East tensions heat up

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Read more stories