COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir discussed on Friday bilateral strategic interests, regional security and defence cooperation with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a press release issued today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during their meeting, the Malaysian PM praised the Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in regional peace and stability.

The premier also acknowledged the armed forces’ professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism.

“He emphasised on the need for increasing bilateral ties particularly military relations amongst the two brotherly counties and extended an invitation to the COAS to visit Malaysia in the same context,” the ISPR said.

The COAS thanked the PM for the invitation and appreciated the successful visit to Pakistan, “which will help further improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries”.

On Thursday, PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Malaysian PM reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

They also discussed the mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation with a view to achieving concrete results in these areas.

The counterparts discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest including those being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

On Wednesday, PM Shehbaz received the Malaysian PM who arrived in the country on a three-day official visit.

Upon his arrival at the airport, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian prime minister.

He was also given a static guard of honour while 21-guns boomed in the background as gesture of a warm welcome.