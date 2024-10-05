PDWP approves four uplift schemes worth Rs8.5bn

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved four schemes related to different sectors worth Rs 8.5 billion.

The approval was given in the 36th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for CFY 2024-25, chaired by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes included road construction from Bostal Mor at Expressway to RMK at Brewery including a link to Lawrence College having length of 44.2 km (Tehsil Murree) at the cost of over Rs 1.077 billion.

The meeting also approved the rehabilitation of Raiwind to Pattoki road in District Kasur at the cost of over Rs 2.183 billion. Rehabilitation of Chunian to Khuddian road, measuring 28 kilometres, also situated in District Kasur was also approved with an estimated cost of over Rs 1.322 billion.

