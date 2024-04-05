AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 10:53am

TOKYO: Japan’s two-year government bond yield hit its highest level in 13 years on Friday after the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) chief signalled the chance of another rate hike in an interview with local media.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank could “respond with monetary policy” if yen declines affect the country’s inflation and wages in ways that are hard to ignore, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

The two-year JGB yield, highly sensitive to the BOJ’s policy, rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.21%, its highest level since April 2011.

The five-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.385%, its highest since March 26.

“The comments of Ueda in the newspaper interview moved the yields higher,” said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

“The market expect the policy rate will rise to 0.25% around October but there has not been any signs from BOJ about the timing. In the interview, Ueda hinted the timing for the rate hike.”

According to the newspaper, Ueda said inflation will likely accelerate “from summer towards autumn” as this year’s bumper pay raises in annual wage negotiations push up prices.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield inches down as BOJ keeps bond buying amount intact

The BOJ last month ended its negative rate policy and hiked rates for the first time in 17 years. It set the overnight call rate as its new policy rate and decided to guide it in a range of 0-0.1%.

If the BOJ raises the policy rate to 0.25% this year, the two-year JGB yield trading below 0.2% can’t be justified, said Okasan Securities’ Hasegawa.

Yields on longer-dated bonds were flat, with the 10-year JGB yield at 0.775%.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.540% and the 30-year JGB yield was steady at 1.810%.

Japanese government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

Intra-day update: rupee makes modest recovery against US dollar

Country does need new IMF programme: PM

SOEs: PM for speeding up sell-off process

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

Oil heads for second weekly gain on geopolitical tension, supply concerns

PIACL divestment: Prequalification criteria, committee approved

Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides, rockfalls as death toll at 12

FBR approaches AGP for early fixation of cases

Excellence Award: FBR announces privileges, concessions for top taxpayers

NPGCL inks $200m FDI MoU with Chinese firm NGLE

Read more stories