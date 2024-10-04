AGL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
Pakistan

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 12:04pm

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Friday that all of its services were operational, a statement that comes ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s protest in Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

In a statement issued today, PIA said that all flights – domestic and international – were operational and will land/takeoff as per schedule.

However, the national carrier said passengers were requested to reach the airport well before their respective time of flight.

It also requested the passengers to first inquire about their flights and also about those routes which were open so to avoid road blockades.

PTI has vowed to hold a mammoth protest today at D-Chowk at the call of party founder Imran Khan.

In a video message, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that he along with thousands of Imran’s supporters would reach D-Chowk no matter how many days it takes.

He said that the party is going to hold a peaceful protest and the city administration would be held responsible if it tried to stop the protesters from holding a rally at D-Chowk.

“Let me make it clear that we’re peaceful protesters and we will reach D-chowk as this is the call given by our leader Imran Khan,” he added.

With the protesters scheduled to make their way to the capital, users across Pakistan on Friday also reported disruption in WhatsApp while connected to mobile broadband.

Outage tracking website Downdetector confirmed that users were unable to access the app while connected to mobile data, but voice messages and video files could be sent and viewed through Wi-Fi connections.

