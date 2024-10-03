AGL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

  • Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad
BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2024 12:45pm

Pakistan and Malaysia reaffirmed on Thursday commitment to strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

This was expressed in a meeting between Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two leaders held meaningful and outcome-oriented in-depth discussions in a warm and cordial atmosphere, as per Radio Pakistan.

They also discussed the mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation with a view to achieving concrete results in these areas.

The counterparts discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest including those being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

On Wednesday, PM Shehbaz received the Malaysian PM who arrived in the country on a three-day official visit.

Upon his arrival at the airport, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian prime minister. He was also given a static guard of honour while 21-guns boomed in the background as gesture of a warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and members of the federal cabinet were also present at the airport to welcome the visiting dignitary.

Later, in a post on X, PM Shehbaz said that he was delighted to welcome “dear brother, Malaysian PM Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim”.

“Looking forward to fruitful discussions on strengthening bilateral ties & deepening cooperation between our nations.

Your visit underscores our shared commitment to peace, prosperity & regional development,“ PM Shehbaz wrote.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said that this visit of the Malaysian PM provides an important opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations,” a statement issued by Foreign Office read.

