AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
AIRLINK 146.00 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (8.15%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.58%)
DFML 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
DGKC 77.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
FCCL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.9%)
FFBL 52.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
OGDC 152.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.37%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 117.77 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.48%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.46%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SEARL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.69%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TREET 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 46.63 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
UNITY 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,769 Increased By 34 (0.39%)
BR30 26,461 Increased By 205 (0.78%)
KSE100 83,139 Increased By 417.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 26,543 Increased By 160.8 (0.61%)
Markets

Indian shares set to open higher; Bajaj Finance in focus

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 10:22am
Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, with investors expected to buy the dip after a slump in the previous session, while market reaction to non-bank lender Bajaj Finance’s quarterly pre-earnings update will also be in focus.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,431.5 points, as of 7:47 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its previous close of 25,250.10.

The Nifty and the S&P BSE Sensex indexes logged on Thursday their steepest percentage declines since early August, as investors maintained a cautious stance amid fears of further escalation of the Middle East conflict and foreign outflows from domestic equities.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel earlier in the week, stoking fears that crude supplies from the world’s top oil-producing region may be threatened if the conflict intensifies. Oil prices climbed while global stocks edged lower.

While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to keep investors on tenterhooks, traders are likely to resort to buying the dips after the drop in the previous session, two traders said on Friday.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FII) sold a record 152.43 billion rupees ($1.82 billion) worth of stocks on Thursday, taking the total outflows to $3.65 billion in three sessions.

Foreign outflows from Indian equities could continue in the near term, as investors shift focus to China after the country’s recent rollout of stimulus measures to support the economy.

Indian shares log worst session in 2 months as deepening Mideast conflict alarms investors

On the domestic front, all eyes will be on Bajaj Finance after the company posted a 14% year-on-year loan growth in the second quarter.

Indian shares

