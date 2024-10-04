Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Article 63-A: SC annuls 2022 verdict, accepts review plea

Read here for details.

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps in September 2024

Read here for details.

PPP to participate in JI’s March for Palestine: Bilawal

Read here for details.

IMF inflow: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves hit 2.5-year high, shoot above $10.7bn

Read here for details.

Section 144 imposed in Lahore for six days

Read here for details.

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Read here for details.

Manufacturing HIV drug in Pakistan: Ferozsons partners with US-based Gilead

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Read here for details.