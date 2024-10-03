AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 02:44pm

After increasing in the last session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs1,100, clocking in at Rs274,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,254 after it recorded a loss of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price increased by Rs600 to settle at Rs275,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,642 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and down by $11 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last week, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.

Internationally, gold prices were trading in a tight range on Thursday as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a key US economic data that may provide clues about the size of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts expected later this year.

Spot gold was flat at $2,655.03 per ounce by 0333 GMT.

Prices hit a record high of $2,685.42 on Sept. 26.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,675.40.

Bullion is considered a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

