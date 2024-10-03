AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Pakistan

Section 144 imposed in Lahore for six days

BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:20pm

The Punjab government on Thursday imposed Section 144 in Lahore for six days, starting today, Radio Pakistan reported.

Section 144 restrictions will be in place between October 3 and October 8.

PTI announces series of protests in support of judiciary

According to the Home Department, all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, and protests have been banned.

The decision was made to maintain law and order and to protect human lives and property.

The decision comes just days before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest in Lahore.

Fazl requests PTI to postpone protests until completion of SCO summit

The incarcerated former prime minister and founding chairman of PTI Imran Khan on Monday announced a series of protests in support of the judiciary, beginning in Mianwali, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur on October 2.

In a statement meant for his followers from the prison, Khan said: “We will protest at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 5 and on October 4, Friday, we will gather at D-Chowk [in Islamabad].”

Khan warned of attempts to crush PTI through the so-called London Plan, adding that his arrest was part of the broader scheme. “They want to break me in jail, but I am not afraid, and neither should the people be,” he added.

The government of Islamabad previously enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act, prohibiting public gatherings.

