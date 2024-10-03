Section 144 imposed in Lahore for six days

The Punjab government on Thursday imposed Section 144 in Lahore for six days, starting today, Radio Pakistan reported.

Section 144 restrictions will be in place between October 3 and October 8.

PTI announces series of protests in support of judiciary

According to the Home Department, all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, and protests have been banned.

The decision was made to maintain law and order and to protect human lives and property.

The decision comes just days before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest in Lahore.

Fazl requests PTI to postpone protests until completion of SCO summit

The incarcerated former prime minister and founding chairman of PTI Imran Khan on Monday announced a series of protests in support of the judiciary, beginning in Mianwali, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur on October 2.

In a statement meant for his followers from the prison, Khan said: “We will protest at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 5 and on October 4, Friday, we will gather at D-Chowk [in Islamabad].”

Khan warned of attempts to crush PTI through the so-called London Plan, adding that his arrest was part of the broader scheme. “They want to break me in jail, but I am not afraid, and neither should the people be,” he added.

The government of Islamabad previously enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act, prohibiting public gatherings.