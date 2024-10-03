AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP to participate in JI’s March for Palestine: Bilawal

BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2024 07:41pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that party workers would participate in March for Palestine being organized by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), APP reported.

A JI delegation led by its Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman formally invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take part in the march during a meeting here at the Zardari House.

PM for sovereign state of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders

The two leaders discussed the war imposed on the Middle East by Israel and the current situation in the region.

Talking to the media, Bilawal said that the world community remained indifferent to the ongoing brutal killings of women and children in Palestine.

Israel had no regard for human rights, rather it was violating them with impunity, he added.

Abbas tells PM: Since 1948 Pakistan’s position has remained unchanged

The PPP chairman said that the war imposed by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon was inching towards Iran.

“Israel is, in fact, on a drive to forcefully occupy the Palestinian lands for completing its agenda of a ‘greater Israel’.”

“The PPP stands firm with the Muslims all over the world,” he added.

The JI delegation consisted of vice presidents Liaquat Baloch and Mian Aslam, Secretory General Ameer-ul-Azeem, and Ameer JI Islamabad Chapter Engr Nasarullah Randhawa.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, Secretory General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Naveed Qamar, and PPP Chairman’s Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab were also present at the meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari JI Hafiz Naeemur Rahman Israel Gaza war Palestinians in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

PPP to participate in JI’s March for Palestine: Bilawal

IMF inflow: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves hit 2.5-year high, shoot above $10.7bn

Boosted by positive indicators, KSE-100 surges over 750 points to close at record high

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Article 63-A: SC annuls 2022 verdict, accepts review plea

Manufacturing HIV drug in Pakistan: Ferozsons partners with US-based Gilead

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps in September 2024

Fazl requests PTI to postpone protests until completion of SCO summit

Section 144 imposed in Lahore for six days

Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over ‘regional unrest’

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Read more stories