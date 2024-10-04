Attendance of IK via video link: ATC issues show cause notice to Adiala Jail authorities

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), on Thursday, issued a show cause notice to Adiala Jail authorities for marking attendance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him after the PTI’s Azadi March.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing a terrorism case against Khan, registered against him in connection with PTI’s Azadi March, issued a show cause notice to Adiala Jail superintendent for not marking the attendance of Khan via video link.

The judge remarked that the court would issue orders to produce Khan before the court if the internet is not available.

Khan’s lawyers, Amna Ali, Mirza Asim Baig, and Murtaza Turi appeared before the court.

The court marked the attendance of Raja Khurram Shehzad, Aamir Mughal Kiyani, and Jamsheed Mughal.

During the hearing, the judge said that jail authorities had filed a report before the court regarding marking the attendance of Khan via video link.

The report says that the internet is not available so marking an online attendance of Khan was not possible.

The judge said that the same report had been filed during the previous hearing and the court had issued a show cause notice.

Today, the jail authorities filed the same report and now the court is again issuing a show cause notice, the judge said, adding that he will write in the notice if the internet is not available then produce Khan before him personally.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 28.

