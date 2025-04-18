Cargo throughput charges: Islamabad airport collects Rs72.3mn in March 2025

The Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) collected record Rs72.3 million in cargo throughput charges (CTC) during March 2025, according to statement from the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The March collection was the highest since November 2021 when Rs49 million was collected, the PAA said.

“This upward trend is attributed to the initiation of dedicated import cargo operations by M/s SF Cargo, utilising B757-200 aircraft under flight numbers 03-233/234 on the Urumqi-Islamabad-Urumqi (URC-ISB-URC) route.

SF Cargo officially commenced its flight operations at Islamabad International Airport last month.

“The cargo service commenced with approximately 22,775 kg of cargo per flight and is currently operating twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, with arrivals scheduled around 11:30 a.m. The airline plans to expand this frequency to four weekly flights in the near future,” the statement read.