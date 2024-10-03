Malaysian PM given warm welcome on arrival

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warmly received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who arrived in the country on a three-day official visit.

Upon his arrival at the airport, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian prime minister. He was also given a static guard of honour while 21-guns boomed in the background as gesture of a warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and members of the federal cabinet were also present at the airport to welcome the visiting dignitary.

The Malaysian prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation. During his stay, he will hold meetings with the leadership of Pakistan.

Ibrahim is undertaking the official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sharif.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said that this visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations,” a statement issued by Foreign Office read.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan, the duo reviewed the broad range of relations with a special focus on enhancing trade and investment ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024