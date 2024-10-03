AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Malaysian PM given warm welcome on arrival

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warmly received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who arrived in the country on a three-day official visit.

Upon his arrival at the airport, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian prime minister. He was also given a static guard of honour while 21-guns boomed in the background as gesture of a warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and members of the federal cabinet were also present at the airport to welcome the visiting dignitary.

The Malaysian prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation. During his stay, he will hold meetings with the leadership of Pakistan.

Ibrahim is undertaking the official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sharif.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said that this visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations,” a statement issued by Foreign Office read.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan, the duo reviewed the broad range of relations with a special focus on enhancing trade and investment ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

