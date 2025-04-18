Pakistan’s enemies scared of economic achievements: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the government’s struggle to uproot terrorism from the country will continue, vowing to inflict such a crushing defeat on the terrorists that they will never look at “Pakistan with evil intentions again”.

The PM said this while chairing a meeting on law and order situation in Islamabad, as per a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Pakistan’s enemies are scared of our economic achievements,” PMO quoted the premier as saying.

He assured that the government will continue to extend full support to all provinces in enhancing their capabilities to fight terrorism and extremism.

He called on all stakeholders to set aside differences and work together for the safety and stability of the country.

The premier’s statement comes as Pakistan witnesses an uptick in terror activities. On Thursday, security forces neutralized four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR emphasized.

Meanwhile, meeting was informed that National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center has been established at National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center, as per the PMO.

Moreover, the PM directed that all institutions intensify efforts against smuggling, ordering instructing that the noose around human trafficking networks be tightened further.