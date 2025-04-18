AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

BR Web Desk Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 03:00pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened positive on the last session of the week, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 900 points during intra-day trading on Friday.

At 2:50pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 117,860.28, a gain of 959.15 points or 0.82% against the previous close.

Buying continued at the PSX from the previous session when the KSE-100 closed at 116,901.13.

In a key development, Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a significant surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025, against a deficit of $97 million (revised) last month, data released on Thursday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the C/A increased 230% against a surplus of $363 million (revised) recorded in the same month last year.

The country posted “highest-ever monthly C/A surplus” in March 2025, according to brokerage houses Topline Securities and Arif Habib Limited.

In another Asian country, China stocks edged down on Friday and looked set to end the week flat, as the market took a breather following US President Donald Trump’s indication of a possible end to the tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both dipped 0.4% each. For the week, the CSI300 Index was on track to end up 0.2%.

This is intra-day update

