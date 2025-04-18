AIRLINK 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.42%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.51%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.16%)
HUBC 142.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
MLCF 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.21%)
OGDC 213.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
PACE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
PAEL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.74%)
PIBTL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.93%)
POWER 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PPL 172.30 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.33%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
SEARL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.44%)
SSGC 42.38 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.8%)
SYM 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
WAVESAPP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,523 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
BR30 37,988 Increased By 36 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,045 Increased By 144.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 35,998 Increased By 65.4 (0.18%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2025 10:31am

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 9:53am, the local currency was hovering at 280.45, higher by Re0.17 against the previous day close.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 280.62 against the greenback.

Internationally, the US dollar rallied on Thursday after its recent weakness across peer currencies appeared exhausted for the time being, while the euro weakened slightly after the European Central Bank cut rates for the seventh time in a year.

The greenback has largely stabilized this week and held within a tight range against the single currency, following large drops last week that were prompted by concerns over the economic impact of tariffs and investors shifting investments overseas.

“We’ve had a pretty impressive run of strength for most of the G10 currencies and so I think we’re just in a bit of a pause phase right now,” said Eric Theoret, FX strategist at Scotiabank. “Our medium-term views still bearish for the US dollar, so we’re just seeing this as a bit of a consolidation.”

Traders are closely watching discussions between the United States and trading partners for signs of a deal that may offer some clarity on the objectives of the Trump administration.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose to the highest in two weeks on Thursday after the United States imposed new sanctions to curb Iranian oil exports, elevating supply concerns.

Brent crude futures rose $1.74, or 2.64%, to $67.59 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.27 a barrel, up $1.80, or 2.88%. Both benchmarks settled 2% higher on Wednesday at their highest levels since April 3 and are on track for their first weekly rise in three weeks. Thursday is the last settlement day of the week ahead of the Easter holidays and trade volumes are expected to be thin.

Sanctions issued by President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday, including against a China-based “teapot” oil refinery, ramp up pressure on Tehran amid talks on the country’s nuclear programme.

Pakistani rupee interbank market interbank rates Interbank Interbank closing rates interbank rate today dollar to pkr interbank Dollar's rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Read more stories