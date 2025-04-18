AIRLINK 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.42%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.51%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.16%)
HUBC 142.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
MLCF 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.21%)
OGDC 213.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
PACE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
PAEL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.74%)
PIBTL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.93%)
POWER 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PPL 172.30 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.33%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
SEARL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.44%)
SSGC 42.38 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.8%)
SYM 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
WAVESAPP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,523 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
BR30 37,988 Increased By 36 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,045 Increased By 144.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 35,998 Increased By 65.4 (0.18%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US strike on Yemen fuel port kills at least 38, Houthi media say

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2025 10:45am

WASHINGTON: US strikes on a fuel port in Yemen killed at least 38 people on Thursday, Houthi-run media said, one of the deadliest days since the United States began its attacks on the Iran-backed Houthi.

The United States has vowed not to halt the large-scale strikes begun last month in its biggest military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January, unless the Houthis cease attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Al Masirah TV said 102 people were also wounded in Thursday’s strikes on the western fuel port of Ras Isa, which the U.S. military said aimed to cut off a source of fuel for the Houthi group.

Responding to a Reuters query for comment on the Houthis’ casualty figure and its own estimate, the U.S. Central Command said it had none beyond the initial announcement of the attacks.

“The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen,” it had said in a post on X.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched dozens of drone and missile attacks on vessels transiting the waterway, saying they were targeting ships linked to Israel in protest over the war in Gaza.

Yemen Houthi say US strikes on Hodeida killed eight

They halted attacks on shipping lanes during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza. Although they vowed to resume strikes after Israel renewed its assault on Gaza last month, they have not claimed any since.

In March, two days of U.S. attacks killed more than 50 people, Houthi officials said.

Donald Trump United States Yemen MENA Gaza Houthis Yemen Houthis Gaza ceasefire Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza hostages Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks U.S. Central Command

Comments

200 characters

US strike on Yemen fuel port kills at least 38, Houthi media say

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Read more stories