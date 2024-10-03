AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-03

Hong Kong equities soar on China stimulus

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

HONG KONG: Chinese property and financial companies led rally in Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday, as Beijing’s stimulus measures and easier home purchase rules continued to buoy sentiment.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 6.2% to 22,443.73 - the biggest one-day pct gain since November 2022, extending gains to the sixth straight session.

Chinese H-shares surged 7.08% to 8,041.27, Hang Seng Tech Index rose 8.53% to 5,157.08, IT stocks gained 6.09% and the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares added 4.41%.

The Hong Kong market reopened after the National Day holiday on Tuesday; mainland Chinese markets were shut for the week-long Golden Week holiday.

In China, the property situation seems to have stabilised, which may well act as a catalyst for stocks, many of which are currently very attractively priced,” AllianzGI said. “We would expect a more favourable environment in Q4 2024 for Chinese equity markets.”

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index jumped 14.88% to 1,694.65, with Yuexiu Property soaring 26.57%, Longfor Group climbing 24.73%, China Overseas Land surging 15.08% and China Resources Land gaining 10.47%.

Global traders prepared to bet on China again, in a major sentiment shift sparked by Beijing’s drive to reverse its economic slowdown and revive long-term interest in its stock markets, while Chinese investors rushed to open accounts to trade on fear of missing out on the epic rally.

Hang Seng Composite Index tracking financial stocks added 5.69%, with China Merchant Securities soaring 81.32%, China Securities surging 47.96%, GF Securities rising 33.58% and Guotai Junan gaining 40.15% Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan index was firmer by 1.39%, while Japan’s Nikkei index dropped 2.18%.

Top gainers among H-shares were Longfor, up 24.73%, followed by China Overseas Land and Meituan up 15.08% and 14.65%, respectively.

China HongKong

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong equities soar on China stimulus

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories