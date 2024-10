KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 30.481 billion and the number of lots traded was 24,693.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.093 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.653 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.180 billion), Silver (PKR 2.117 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.820 billion), Platinum (PKR 1007 billion), Copper (PKR 489.647 million), DJ (PKR 389.595 million), SP 500 (PKR 300.444 million), Natural Gas (PKR 230.700 million), Japan Equity (PKR 169.719 million), Brent (PKR 35.294 million)and Aluminium (PKR 11.243million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots amounting to PKR 9.980 million were traded.

