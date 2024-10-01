JI slams govt for ‘flawed’ policies

KARACHI: Monem Zafar, city chief of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday lashed out at the government for its “flawed” policies, displeasing the traders even more with the Tajir Dost Scheme.

At a visit to the city's markets in Haideri locality to see the JI membership camp, he told the traders that “not even a single segment of the society is satisfied with the government's policies.”

He slammed the ruling PPP for “ruining” Karachi in its 16-year tenure, terming it a “curse” for the city and a source for the public miseries. He accused the PPP for "plundering" the city resources.

The citizens are hardly able to have access to the basic facilities, as water, transportation and sewerage systems are in tatters for over a decade. The K-IV water project is dead for the past 19 years, which has now been revived to 2025.

K-IV project even completes by 2025 will not be able to supply water to the consumers through the pipeline networks, which have already expired to sustain any pressure. The capacity of the project has been cut to one third of its primary design, he added.

Monem announced that his party is set to approach the court to help scrape the government's plans for buying luxury vehicles worth billions only to please the bureaucracy.

He appreciated his party’s councillors for helping reviving over 100 recreational parks, installing 38,000 street lights, restoring dozens of schools, besides repairing roads and drains.

