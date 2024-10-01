Junaid Makda elected PAJCCI president

KARACHI: Junaid Makda, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Pervez Lala have been elected as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) for 2024-2026 respectively.

The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) successfully concluded its 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held under the chairmanship of Zubair Motiwala.

Jawaid Bilwani Former President PAJCCI hosted the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), warmly welcoming all members and highlighting the importance of collaboration in strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Zubair Motiwala, Chairman of the Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), in his address, emphasized the need to strengthen business-to-business (B2B) relations to revitalize trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which has significantly declined in recent years.

He called for joint efforts, with Co-Chairman Khan Jan Alkozai PAJCCI counter-part Kabul, to improve business relations between the two countries.

Motiwala stressed the importance of separating political issues from economic cooperation and urged a focus on resolving trade barriers, particularly in key sectors such as transit trade, agriculture, and textiles.

He also highlighted the sharp decline in bilateral trade volumes, calling for collective efforts to restore it to its previous levels. Motiwala further emphasized the potential for growth in Afghanistan, particularly in sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure, which could lead to increased exports from Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of actively engaging with Afghan stakeholders, encouraging a renewed focus on joint ventures and collaboration to facilitate smoother trade routes and processes.

Junaid Makda, the newly elected President PAJCCI (Former President of KCCI), expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the chamber members and appreciated the efforts of Past President Qazi Zahid Hussain.

He reiterated his commitment to enhancing trade opportunities, particularly in light of the region’s challenges. As President, he aims to focus on strengthening trade ties while addressing ongoing issues.

His previous experience in international trade and women’s empowerment, including his role in signing key MoUS with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, positions him well to lead PAJCCI into its next phase of growth.

Makda thanked the members for their trust and emphasized the need for unity in navigating the challenges ahead.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, the Senior Vice President, emphasized the importance of resolving logistical issues at the Peshawar border and addressing the 2% CESS imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which has negatively impacted Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan and CIS countries.

Pervez Lala, the Vice President, echoed the need for collaboration and collective efforts to strengthen the Chamber’s role in facilitating smoother trade processes, particularly for traders in Lahore and other regions of Punjab.

Past President Qazi Zahid Hussain acknowledged the efforts of the newly elected office bearers and expressed confidence that under their leadership, the Chamber would continue to thrive and address pressing trade challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024