FBR reconstitutes SSTR committee

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reconstituted Single Sales Tax Return (SSTR) Committee for filing of single sales tax returns by services sector, banks, microfinance banks, insurance companies and other sectors across different sales tax jurisdictions.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Friday to reconstitute Single Sales Tax Return Design, Development & Implementation Committee.

The notification revealed that the Single Portal/ SSTR for telecom sector has been implemented. The development of SSTR for all sectors across jurisdictions requires further support of provinces.

In pursuance of decision of the Chairman FBR regarding Single Portal for filing of Sales Tax returns across different sales tax jurisdictions with a view to enhance the ease of doing business in the country, Single Sales Tax Return Design, Development & Implementation Committee comprising of the following officers of FBR and technical resource of PRAL is reconstituted in supersession of the Notification No.2878-IR-I/2023 dated 20th October, 2023.

The committee may associate any resource from FBR and Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) for consultation with different stakeholders and Provincial Revenue Administrations (PRAs) as and when required.

The committee will ensure development of Single Portal for filing of Single Sales Tax Return by December, 2024 followed by the implementation of SSTR across jurisdictions by May 31, 2025.

The terms of references (TORs) of the Committee included outreach with the Chamber of Commerce and other trade bodies as required; hold consultations with all the stakeholders including the representatives of the taxpayers, field formations of FBR and PRAs to ensure that their concerns are addressed in the Single Portal/Single Sales Tax Return.

To supervise software development by PRAL, UAT by PRAs and taxpayers, and manage transition from existing Sales Tax Return to Single Portal Return for all sectors.

The Supervisory Team included Ardsher Saleem Tariq (IRS/BS-21) Member (Reforms & Modernization), FBR and Aamer Amin Bhatti (IRS/BS-20) Chief (ST&FE) IR-Policy Wing, FBR.

The Implementation Team would be headed by Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi (IRS/BS-20) Chief (IT Systems), FBR. Other Members of the committee included. Mahwish Khan (IRS/BS-18) Second Secretary, (Business Process Reengineering), FBR; Fariduddin Khan (AOST/BS-18) Second Secretary (WHT), FBR Member; Faisal Sulaiman, Senior Business Analyst, PRAL and Shahid Sharif Manager (Development) PRAL.

The Coordination & Support team include Muhammad Khalid Jamil (IRS/BS-20) Director Program (Pakistan Raises Revenue Program), FBR and Sadia Akmal (IRS/BS-19) Additional Director (Coordination & Internal Communication PRRP), FBR.

