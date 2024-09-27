AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 26, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 27 Sep, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, UK agree to promote bilateral trade, investment

Read here for details.

  • Sheikh Waqas Akram replaces Raoof Hasan as PTI secretary information

Read here for details.

  • ECP approaches Supreme Court again for clarification on reserved seats

Read here for details.

  • Govt to abolish category of non-filers, finance minister affirms

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $24mn, now stand at $9.53bn

Read here for details.

  • Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 18% in FY24

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

Read here for details.

