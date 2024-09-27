Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Pakistan, UK agree to promote bilateral trade, investment

Sheikh Waqas Akram replaces Raoof Hasan as PTI secretary information

ECP approaches Supreme Court again for clarification on reserved seats

Govt to abolish category of non-filers, finance minister affirms

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $24mn, now stand at $9.53bn

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 18% in FY24

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

