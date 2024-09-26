AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ILP (Interloop Limited) 69.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.2%

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 18% in FY24

BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2024 03:34pm

Despite higher sales, Interloop Limited (ILP), one of Pakistan’s largest textile exporters, saw its profit decline by over 18% to Rs16.46 billion during the year ended June 30, 2024.

The company registered a consolidated profit of Rs20.17 billion in the same period last year (SPLY), according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

Earnings per share (EPS) decreased to Rs11.78 in the period under review compared to Rs14.39 in SPLY.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs2.5 per share i.e. 25% for the year ending June 30, 2024. This was in addition to an interim cash dividend of Rs2 per share i.e. 20%.

“Earnings are lower than industry expectations due to lower gross margins and higher financial costs,” said Topline Securities in a note.

During the period, the textile giant’s net sales surged by nearly 33% to Rs158.18 billion during FY24, compared to Rs119.2 billion recorded in the prior year.

Interloop saw its gross profit surge to Rs44.17 billion in FY24, up 11%. However, the company’s profit margin decreased to 27.9%, as compared to 33.4% in SPLY owing to higher costs.

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

On the other hand, the company’s operating expenses rose nearly 32% year-on-year, to Rs17.05 billion in FY24.

The textile exporter’s ‘other income’ showed exponential growth of 324%, hitting Rs670.83 million in FY24, compared to Rs158.24 million in SPLY.

Its cost of finance ballooned to Rs10.16 billion in FY24, an increase of 84%. The increase comes as interest rates increased significantly during the year.

Consequently, profit before tax clocked in at Rs18.49 billion in FY24, as compared to Rs21.58 billion in SPLY, a decrease of over 14%.

Established in 1992, Interloop was listed on the country’s stock exchange in 2019.

The company is a vertically-integrated, multi-category company that manufactures hosiery, denim, knitted apparel and activewear. In addition, it produces yarn for textile customers. It is also one of the largest exporting firms in Pakistan and among the largest listed companies on PSX.

All of its plants are located in the province of Punjab.

textile sector EPS psx companies profit after tax ILP Interloop Limited PSX notice Pakistan textile sector PSX notices Interloop TEXTILE GIANT

Comments

200 characters

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 18% in FY24

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 plummets as IMF euphoria makes way for economic reality

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices slide on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Hezbollah says again launched rockets at defence industry complexes near Israel’s Haifa

Rupee gains against US dollar

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Read more stories