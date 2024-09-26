Sheikh Waqas Akram replaces Raoof Hasan as PTI secretary information

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed Sheikh Waqas Akram as its new central information secretary, replacing Raoof Hasan, Aaj News reported Thursday.

Barrister Gohar, Chairman of the PTI, announced the decision through a notification.

Raoof Hasan has been appointed head of the PTI Policy Think Tank.

According to the party’s press release, the appointments were made at the founder’s instructions.

Hasan was arrested recently in a crackdown on the party’s public secretariat.

“It’s shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan,” PTI said in a post after his arrest.