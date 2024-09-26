AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Pakistan

Sheikh Waqas Akram replaces Raoof Hasan as PTI secretary information

  • Raoof Hasan has been appointed head of the PTI Policy Think Tank
BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 10:32pm

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed Sheikh Waqas Akram as its new central information secretary, replacing Raoof Hasan, Aaj News reported Thursday.

Barrister Gohar, Chairman of the PTI, announced the decision through a notification.

Raoof Hasan’s physical remand extended by 3 days

Raoof Hasan has been appointed head of the PTI Policy Think Tank.

According to the party’s press release, the appointments were made at the founder’s instructions.

Hasan was arrested recently in a crackdown on the party’s public secretariat.

“It’s shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan,” PTI said in a post after his arrest.

