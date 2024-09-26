AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.53%)
DFML 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.78%)
DGKC 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.69%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
HUBC 124.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.3%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.32%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.77%)
OGDC 143.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.55%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TPLP 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 55.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.2%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,612 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,993 Decreased By -272.1 (-1.04%)
KSE100 81,974 Decreased By -273.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 25,974 Decreased By -147.5 (-0.56%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

  • Kristalina Georgieva congratulates people of Pakistan for moving forward with home-defined, country-owned reforms
BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 02:41pm

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director (MD) Kristalina Georgieva has said that Pakistan’s economy “is on a sound path” amid the reforms undertaken by the government.

“We have completed the review of the programme very successfully,” said the IMF chief.

“I want to congratulate the government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan for moving forward with the home-defined, Pakistan-owned reforms and they are bringing fruits.

“Growth is up, inflation is down and the economy is on a sound path,” she added.

The remarks came during Georgieva’s meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York, which was after the IMF Executive Board on Wednesday approved Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement of about $7 billion.

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team had earlier reached staff-level agreement on the EFF on July 12. The programme aimed at supporting the authorities’ efforts to cement macroeconomic stability and create conditions for a stronger, more inclusive, and resilient growth.

When questioned if the reforms benefit Pakistan’s poorer populace, Georgieva stated: “I do sense this [trickle-down effect] is happening, the government aims to collect taxes from the rich and is strengthening the Benazir social program to support the poor.”

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday said that the reform agenda agreed under the IMF is likely to accelerate growth in Pakistan.

As per the Asian Development Outlook report for September, a comprehensive economic reform programme supported by the IMF is projected to increase growth, expected to grow by a moderate 2.8%, and reduce inflation in FY2025.

“Private investment should rebound on more favourable macroeconomic conditions, including easier access to foreign exchange. This will also benefit manufacturing and services,” the ADB’s outlook noted.

Pakistan Economy Kristalina Georgieva Pakistan’s Economy IMF programme PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF loan IMF and Pakistan economic reforms IMF executive board benazir social programme

Comments

200 characters
Taimoor Sep 26, 2024 12:54pm
They're giving Pakistan billions of dollars; what else were they supposed to say.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 retreats after initial buying burst on IMF board approval

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices fall over 2% on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Filing of returns: FBR approached for two-month extension

Read more stories