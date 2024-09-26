AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
Technology APL (Attock Petroleum Limited) 414.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84%

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2024 02:01pm

Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) has said that it plans to set up further electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Pakistan, stressing that the expansion will not only help combat climate change but also align with green business initiatives by reducing the overall carbon footprint.

The listed company, engaged in the procurement, and storage of petroleum products, shared the development in its annual report provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“APL has installed 03 180KW Fast Electric Vehicle (EV) charging systems at key locations with plans to expand nationwide to facilitate the adoption of EVs,” read the report.

This will help in “contributing to cleaner air and mitigating climate change as EV charging stations play a crucial role in the transition to sustainable transportation”.

The company, in its report, said it is actively working on expanding its DC Fast Electric Vehicle Charging network to motorway service areas.

“It has successfully installed and commissioned the EV-Charger facility at Islamabad Club and Garrison Filling Station, moreover, EV charging facility at Hassan Petroleum, Blue Area, Islamabad, has been upgraded,” read the report.

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar Engineering gears up for local assembly in Pakistan by Dec 2025

Apart from EV charging stations, APL, an associated company of Attock Oil Group of Companies, also plans to fully or partially switch over to On-Grid Solar System at COCO retail outlets and other Storage Bulk Oil Terminals.

Moreover, it is also setting up an “LPG storage and filling plant in Rawalpindi with a capacity of 203 M. tons, comprising four storage tanks and a daily filling capacity of 50 M. tons.”

EVs have emerged as a growing sector in Pakistan with significant potential to transform the country’s automotive landscape.

Earlier, the government, during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif regarding the use of EVs, decided to set up recharge stations for electric vehicles on a priority basis along motorways, GT Road (National Highway), N-65 and N-70.

Earlier, it was reported that standards for EV charging stations had been drafted with the government considering offering them affordable electricity.

