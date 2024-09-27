Pakistan Goes Solar: Saleem Khan Tanoli CEO Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd.

TEXT: Fakt Exhibitions has proudly organized Solar Pakistan for the last 17 editions, the leading platform dedicated to promoting solar energy and clean technologies. Over time, this exhibition has grown in both scope and significance and has now evolved into Pakistan Sustainability Week. This larger umbrella allows us to highlight not only solar energy but also a broader range of sustainable solutions crucial to our country's future.

Along with all the hard work in regards to our shows, being the Editor-in-Chief of PV+ Journal, a focused initiative to educate and raise awareness about clean energy. This has given me a clearer picture of how a publication like this is a need of the hour. This platform enables us to provide valuable insights, updates, and knowledge to industry stakeholders and the wider public. Through these efforts, we aim to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and drive Pakistan’s journey toward a sustainable future.

