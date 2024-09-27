AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-09-27

Pakistan Goes Solar: Saleem Khan Tanoli CEO Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd.

Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

TEXT: Fakt Exhibitions has proudly organized Solar Pakistan for the last 17 editions, the leading platform dedicated to promoting solar energy and clean technologies. Over time, this exhibition has grown in both scope and significance and has now evolved into Pakistan Sustainability Week. This larger umbrella allows us to highlight not only solar energy but also a broader range of sustainable solutions crucial to our country's future.

Along with all the hard work in regards to our shows, being the Editor-in-Chief of PV+ Journal, a focused initiative to educate and raise awareness about clean energy. This has given me a clearer picture of how a publication like this is a need of the hour. This platform enables us to provide valuable insights, updates, and knowledge to industry stakeholders and the wider public. Through these efforts, we aim to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and drive Pakistan’s journey toward a sustainable future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Goes Solar aleem Khan Tanoli Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd.

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Goes Solar: Saleem Khan Tanoli CEO Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd.

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

IMF refutes 11pc loan demand report

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Jam urges KP govt to revisit levy of infrastructure cess

Read more stories