World

Israel targets Hezbollah commander in south Beirut: source close to group

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2024 05:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike Thursday on Beirut’s southern suburbs targeted a Hezbollah commander, a source close to the group said, as Israel’s army announced it was carrying out precision raids in the Lebanese capital.

Israel rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal

“An Israeli strike targeted a Hezbollah commander,” the security source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. It is the fourth such attack targeting Hezbollah commanders in the area in a week.

