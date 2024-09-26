Israel targets Hezbollah commander in south Beirut: source close to group

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike Thursday on Beirut’s southern suburbs targeted a Hezbollah commander, a source close to the group said, as Israel’s army announced it was carrying out precision raids in the Lebanese capital.

“An Israeli strike targeted a Hezbollah commander,” the security source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. It is the fourth such attack targeting Hezbollah commanders in the area in a week.