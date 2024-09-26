AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit: source close to group

AFP Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 07:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Thursday targeted the head of Hezbollah’s drone unit, a source close to the group said, adding it was not clear whether he was killed.

Lebanon’s health ministry said two people were killed in the attack, the fourth in a week targeting Hezbollah commanders in the densely populated area, one of the group’s strongholds.

An “Israeli strike targeted the commander of Hezbollah’s drone unit, Mohammed Srur, known as Abu Saleh, whose fate is still unclear,” the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Israeli military said it was “carrying out precise strikes in Beirut”, without immediately providing further details.

Israel rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal

“The Israeli enemy strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed two people and wounded 15, including a woman in critical condition,” a health ministry statement said, adding the toll was preliminary.

Srur studied mathematics and was among a number of top advisers sent by Hezbollah to Yemen to train the country’s Houthis, the source close to Hezbollah said.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said “three missiles” targeted “a residential apartment in a 10-storey building”.

An AFP photographer said the target of the strike was close to the building where the head of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil, and other commanders were killed in a strike last Friday.

Lebanon’s health ministry said that strike killed 55 people, including seven children.

Beirut Hezbollah MENA Israeli forces Israel air strikes Lebanon Israel border Hezbollah and Israel Israel and Hezbollah

Comments

200 characters

Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit: source close to group

Despite progress, Pakistan’s vulnerabilities, structural challenges remain formidable: IMF

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 plummets as IMF euphoria makes way for economic reality

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $24mn, now stand at $9.53bn

ECP approaches Supreme Court again for clarification on reserved seats

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Israel rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal

Oil prices slide 3% on prospect of more OPEC+ oil

Biden announces $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Read more stories