Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit: source close to group

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Thursday targeted the head of Hezbollah’s drone unit, a source close to the group said, adding it was not clear whether he was killed.

Lebanon’s health ministry said two people were killed in the attack, the fourth in a week targeting Hezbollah commanders in the densely populated area, one of the group’s strongholds.

An “Israeli strike targeted the commander of Hezbollah’s drone unit, Mohammed Srur, known as Abu Saleh, whose fate is still unclear,” the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Israeli military said it was “carrying out precise strikes in Beirut”, without immediately providing further details.

Israel rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal

“The Israeli enemy strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed two people and wounded 15, including a woman in critical condition,” a health ministry statement said, adding the toll was preliminary.

Srur studied mathematics and was among a number of top advisers sent by Hezbollah to Yemen to train the country’s Houthis, the source close to Hezbollah said.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said “three missiles” targeted “a residential apartment in a 10-storey building”.

An AFP photographer said the target of the strike was close to the building where the head of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil, and other commanders were killed in a strike last Friday.

Lebanon’s health ministry said that strike killed 55 people, including seven children.