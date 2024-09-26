Justice Abid recuses himself from hearing of a plea

LAHORE: Justice Abid Hussain Chattha of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday recused himself from a petition challenging the non-issuance of a notification for appointing Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah as next Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP).

The judge referred the petition to the chief justice with a request to fix the petition for its disposal by some other bench.

A bar member Nadeem Shibli pleaded in his petition that political, constitutional, and legal issues were causing unrest in the country.

He argued that under the Constitution, the most senior judge should be appointed as the chief justice, but the notification for the appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had not yet been issued.

He therefore asked the court to direct the respondents to issue of the notification appointing the senior-most judge as the CJP.

