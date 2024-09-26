AGL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 131.25 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.51%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 49.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.25%)
DGKC 75.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.44%)
FCCL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FFBL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
MLCF 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.63%)
OGDC 145.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
PRL 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SEARL 58.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,712 Increased By 43.7 (0.5%)
BR30 26,436 Increased By 170.7 (0.65%)
KSE100 82,683 Increased By 435.1 (0.53%)
KSE30 26,201 Increased By 79.2 (0.3%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

Justice Abid recuses himself from hearing of a plea

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 09:19am

LAHORE: Justice Abid Hussain Chattha of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday recused himself from a petition challenging the non-issuance of a notification for appointing Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah as next Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP).

The judge referred the petition to the chief justice with a request to fix the petition for its disposal by some other bench.

A bar member Nadeem Shibli pleaded in his petition that political, constitutional, and legal issues were causing unrest in the country.

He argued that under the Constitution, the most senior judge should be appointed as the chief justice, but the notification for the appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had not yet been issued.

He therefore asked the court to direct the respondents to issue of the notification appointing the senior-most judge as the CJP.

LHC Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Justice Abid Hussain Chattha

