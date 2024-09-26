Bank Alfalah receives recognition at GIFA 2024

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has earned international acclaim by winning two awards at the 2024 Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA), highlighting its position as a leader in the Islamic banking sector.

The Bank received accolades for its contributions to Islamic banking, including the Islamic Banker of the Year 2024 award and the Best Islamic Banking Window Operations Award 2024 under the GIFA Market Leadership Awards category.

Additionally, Bank Alfalah won the Best Islamic Banking Window Operations Award 2024, further affirming its excellence in Islamic banking operations. Bank Alfalah is the first Islamic Banking Window in Pakistan to receive this recognition, highlighting the bank's leading role in the market.

On this development, Dr. Muhammad Imran, Group Head Islamic Banking at Bank Alfalah, has said that this is an honour and a reflection of the hard work we have put into transforming Islamic banking into an impactful financial service.

