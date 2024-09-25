AGL 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.14%)
AIRLINK 130.84 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.58%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
DFML 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
DGKC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
FFBL 48.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 130.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.28%)
HUMNL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.91%)
MLCF 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.3%)
NBP 56.24 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.15%)
OGDC 139.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
PAEL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TOMCL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,630 Increased By 38.1 (0.44%)
BR30 26,017 Increased By 120.7 (0.47%)
KSE100 81,677 Increased By 193 (0.24%)
KSE30 25,972 Increased By 69.9 (0.27%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-25

Pacra assigns Asset Manager rating to PQFTL as Pension Fund Manager

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (Pacra) has assigned the Asset Manager rating of AM2 to the Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) as Pension Fund Manager.

The PQFTL had expanded its services by acquiring a Pension Fund Manager licence from the SECP, launching the Pak-Qatar Islamic Pension Fund (PQIPF) in December 2022. It has consistently maintained its market share in the Takaful sector, leveraging its substantial investment portfolio and stable income streams.

PQFTL CEO Waqas Ahmad said, “We are pleased to receive the Asset Manager rating of AM2 as Pension Fund Managers from the Pacra, which reflects our commitment to providing technologically innovative Takaful solutions to our customers. This not only validates our strong market position as the first Takaful operator to introduce pension fund in Pakistan but also reinforces our dedication to providing Shariah-compliant financial solutions.”

The Islamic Pension Fund industry in Pakistan has shown significant growth potential, with an AUM of PKR 39 billion as of December 2023. The PQFTL is well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market, supported by favourable government policies.

The company has implemented a comprehensive risk management framework integrated across all operations, ensuring strong internal controls and compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP PACRA Pension Fund Managers PQFTL Asset Manager Asset Manager rating

Comments

200 characters

Pacra assigns Asset Manager rating to PQFTL as Pension Fund Manager

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories