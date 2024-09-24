Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Published 24 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 23, 2024) .

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Clipper        Rice           Star            Sep. 13, 2024
                  Lis                           Shipping
MW-2              ATN            Iron           Gear Bulk       Sep. 20, 2024
                  Victory        Ore            Shipp
MW-4              North          Coal           GAC             Sep. 22, 2024
                  Berwick
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Sapphire-X     Coal           Burjorjee       Sep. 22, 2024
                                                Cowasjee
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Corona         Palm oil       Alpine          Sep. 22, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Torm Belis     Mogas          Alpine          Sep. 22, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Roberta        Fertilizer     Bulk            Sep. 20, 2024
                                                Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
ATN Victory       Iron Ore       Gear Bulk Shipp                Sep. 23, 2024
Torm Belis        Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
TSS Amber         Container      GAC                            Sep. 23, 2024
ATN Unity         Palm Kernel    Alpine                                  -do-
Kition-M          Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Milaha Ras
Laffan            LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Bentley-I         Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Forza Roma        Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Oslo Eagle        Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Durban            Container      GAC                            Sep. 24, 2024
Atlantic
Ibis              Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC
Maeva             Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

