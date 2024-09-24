KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 23, 2024) .
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Clipper Rice Star Sep. 13, 2024
Lis Shipping
MW-2 ATN Iron Gear Bulk Sep. 20, 2024
Victory Ore Shipp
MW-4 North Coal GAC Sep. 22, 2024
Berwick
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Sapphire-X Coal Burjorjee Sep. 22, 2024
Cowasjee
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Corona Palm oil Alpine Sep. 22, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Torm Belis Mogas Alpine Sep. 22, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Roberta Fertilizer Bulk Sep. 20, 2024
Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
ATN Victory Iron Ore Gear Bulk Shipp Sep. 23, 2024
Torm Belis Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
TSS Amber Container GAC Sep. 23, 2024
ATN Unity Palm Kernel Alpine -do-
Kition-M Gas oil Alpine -do-
Milaha Ras
Laffan LNG GSA -do-
Bentley-I Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Forza Roma Rice Ocean World -do-
Oslo Eagle Coal Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Durban Container GAC Sep. 24, 2024
Atlantic
Ibis Container GAC -do-
MSC
Maeva Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments