Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 23, 2024) .

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Clipper Rice Star Sep. 13, 2024 Lis Shipping MW-2 ATN Iron Gear Bulk Sep. 20, 2024 Victory Ore Shipp MW-4 North Coal GAC Sep. 22, 2024 Berwick ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Sapphire-X Coal Burjorjee Sep. 22, 2024 Cowasjee ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Corona Palm oil Alpine Sep. 22, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Torm Belis Mogas Alpine Sep. 22, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Roberta Fertilizer Bulk Sep. 20, 2024 Shipping ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= ATN Victory Iron Ore Gear Bulk Shipp Sep. 23, 2024 Torm Belis Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= TSS Amber Container GAC Sep. 23, 2024 ATN Unity Palm Kernel Alpine -do- Kition-M Gas oil Alpine -do- Milaha Ras Laffan LNG GSA -do- Bentley-I Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Forza Roma Rice Ocean World -do- Oslo Eagle Coal Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Durban Container GAC Sep. 24, 2024 Atlantic Ibis Container GAC -do- MSC Maeva Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024