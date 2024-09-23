AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
7th Pakistan Pharma Summit: event aims to highlight innovations, collaborative growth in pharmaceutical sector

Bilal Hussain Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: As Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry looks to evolve amidst local and global challenges, the 7th Pakistan Pharma Summit and PESA Awards 2024 are set to take place on September 25 at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

This year’s theme, ‘Digital Pharma Transformation: Enhancing Efficiency in Uncertain Times’, aims to explore not only technological advancements but also the critical need for collaboration, regulatory improvements, and innovative practices that will drive the industry forward.

Haroon Qassim, Managing Director of Pharmevo and Chairman of the Summit Organizing Committee, emphasised that the summit will seek to create a platform for dialogue among various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector. “The Pakistan Pharma Summit is more than about protecting the interests of our sector; it’s about fostering an environment of development, progress, and continuous learning,” he stated.

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

The summit is expected to draw a diverse audience including government officials, pharmaceutical manufacturers, exporters, marketers, and representatives from allied industries. The wide-ranging participation underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the pharmaceutical sector today.

The event will feature an array of speakers, including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, and Dr Mehmood Khan, CEO of Hevolution Foundation, who will deliver the inaugural keynote address. Dr Khan’s presentation will focus on leveraging global innovation and collaboration to unlock Pakistan’s life sciences potential, emphasizing the need for strategic partnerships that can enhance both domestic capabilities and international competitiveness.

The summit will also include sessions led by renowned experts who will discuss a range of topics critical to the industry. A key address by Dr Semih Kumluk, Head of AI and Digital at PwC Academy, will delve into how AI is reshaping various facets of the pharmaceutical landscape.

In addition to these insights, participants can expect sessions on regulatory affairs, quality control, and market strategies.

One of the central themes of the summit is the importance of collaboration among stakeholders. Qassim highlighted that the summit provides an invaluable opportunity for industry leaders to engage with government officials and regulators.

“By engaging with the highest levels of government and regulators, we hope to create actionable strategies that will drive growth and efficiency,” he noted.

Former PPMA Chairman Qaiser Waheed echoed this sentiment, emphasising the need for a mindset shift within the industry. “For the past decade, we’ve worked to change the mindset of pharma entrepreneurs and MDs,” he said. “We aim to educate them about best practices that can enhance drug quality and operational efficiency.”

Waheed stressed the importance of learning from international best practices and integrating them into Pakistan’s pharmaceutical landscape. “Technology is being utilised globally to enhance drug development, documentation, and validation.

“We want Pakistan’s pharma industry to embrace automation, robotics, and AI, which we refer to as Digital 4.0 adoption.”

Regulatory frameworks are another critical area of focus for the summit. As the industry navigates complex regulatory environments, the summit will feature discussions on how to streamline processes and ensure compliance without stifling innovation. Regulatory Affairs Address by Asim Rauf, CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), will provide insights into the government’s efforts to support the pharmaceutical industry while ensuring patient safety.

In conjunction with the summit, the PESA Awards will recognise outstanding achievements within the pharmaceutical sector. The awards ceremony will be graced by Yousuf Raza Gillani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, who will serve as the chief guest. This year’s awards will honor organizations and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in innovation, quality, and service.

Leading up to the summit, a series of capacity-building workshop focusing will also be organized in Karachi.

“The potential of our sector is tremendous,” Qassim concluded. “Through collective efforts and a commitment to innovation, we can explore and expand that potential to benefit all stakeholders involved.”

DRAP Pharmaceutical Industry pharmaceutical pharmaceutical sector PPMA Pharma sector PESA 7th Pakistan Pharma Summit PESA Awards 2024

