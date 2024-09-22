Candidates of PIAF PP Alliance visit markets of Lahore

LAHORE: The candidates of PIAF Pioneer Progressive Alliance Associate Class along with its leaders including Chairman PPP Alliance Mian Anjum Nisar, Former President Lahore Chamber Muhammad Ali Mian, Haris Atiq, Abdul Wadud Alvi, Malik Khalid Gujjar, Usman Malik, Imran Asghar, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and PIAF executive committee made successfully visits to several major important commercial centers of Lahore, Anar Kali, Abakari Road, Urdu Bazar, Maryam Tower and Chamber Lane Road.

Fahimur Rehman from Chamber Lane Road Market, representing his market, assured the full support of Piaf Alliance from the traders of his market. President Abid Pal, Vice President Fazal Javed, General Secretary Ali Raza and other officials and businessmen also welcomed the leaders of PIAF Pioneer Progressive Alliance and announced their support from Chamber Lane Road Market. A large number of the supporters of Piaf Mian Anjum Nisar Group participated in these visits.

Addressing the businessmen on this occasion, Patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar called to end family politics from Lahore Chamber. He pledged that he will come to power and solve all the problems related to businessmen and industrialists from the government. He said that these markets have always played an important role in the elections of the Lahore Chamber. In the biggest election of the business community of Lahore, PIAF Anjum Nisar group will succeed once again with the support of businessmen and industrialists.

The leadership of PIAF is always active in solving the problems of the business community on all forums and will not spare any effort in the future. For the past years, PIAF has not lost a single seat. The PPP Alliance this time will win all the seats, but despite this, hard work is necessary for elections. On the occasion hundreds of businessmen and industrialists from Urdu Bazar, Ganpat Road, Abakari Road, Anarkali and adjacent markets participated in the walk. Ahad Amin Malik will enter the field as a PIAF candidate in the Lahore Chamber elections. All members expressed their support for him in the meeting.

Senior Vice Chairman PIAF Nasrullah Mughal, Vice Chairman PIAF Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Former Chairman PIAF Muhammad Ali Mian, Senior Vice President Zafar Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and others were present.

The PIAF Chief observed that besides increasing exports and controlling imports the government will have to take administrative measures, as a large demand of cash dollars are seen in the market. He argued that this devaluation of the currency was dictated by the IMF through prior actions and it has nothing to do with macro-economic fundamentals. He said that there was a complete breakdown of economic policymaking, as the country’s fiscal policy had become subservient to monetary and exchange rate policies. He said that the monetary tightening and exchange rate depreciation resulted in higher inflation, public debt and debt servicing. The government needs to devise a strategy on war-footing to increase foreign investment in Pakistan so as to stop the upward trajectory of the dollar, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024