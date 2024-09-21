AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-21

PSQCA, LCCI partner to improve quality of local products

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have partnered to strengthen the local industry’s ability to compete on a global scale. As part of this initiative, PSQCA has established an information desk at LCCI and Quality Assurance Cell at its directorate.

This aligns with the government’s "Ease of Doing Business" policy and aims to improve the quality of local products to meet international standards.

To kick off this collaboration, PSQCA and LCCI jointly organized an awareness session titled “Role of PSQCA in Standardization, Conformity Assessment and Regulatory Affairs” at the LCCI Auditorium. Engr. Muhammad Rizwan, Director of the Standards Development Centre at PSQCA, along with Deputy Director Asghar Ali and Assistant Directors Nauman Khaliq, Syed Taimoor, and Muhammad Awais Arshad, provided insights into the department’s significance in standardization and regulatory affairs.

Engr. Rizwan commended LCCI for its support and urged industry members to prioritize compliance, stating that PSQCA's doors are always open to industrialists. He noted that the session aimed to bridge the gap between the government and the business community through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between PSQCA and LCCI. "Our shared goal is to contribute to the economic growth of Pakistan by empowering our businesses to compete globally," he emphasized. "As we advance this partnership, we will focus on continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that LCCI members have the necessary tools and support to excel. Together, we will build a future where Pakistani products are synonymous with quality, reliability, and excellence."

In his welcome address, LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the crucial role of PSQCA in facilitating industry growth and encouraged the business community to utilize the national standards body to foster a quality culture. He stressed that locally manufactured products must meet international standards to navigate global market challenges. Anwar added that promoting a culture of quality is essential for bridging the gap between imports and exports, further underscoring PSQCA's importance in this endeavor.

Deputy Director Asghar Ali delivered a detailed briefing on testing, inspection, market surveillance, and certification processes. The presentations addressed the significance of compliance with national and international standards and the regulatory frameworks governing various sectors.

The session concluded with a call to action for the business community to prioritize quality standards as a means of fostering innovation and enhancing competitiveness in the marketplace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI PSQCA local products ease of doing business local products quality

