NA body for restoring past reputation of PTV

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting emphasised the need to restore the past international reputation of Pakistan Television (PTV) and proposed full utilisation of its existing infrastructure and human resources to make it a profitable entity.

The committeee also recommended the establishment of a dedicated TV channel for educational purposes. The committee meeting, chaired by Pullain Baloch, was held at PTV Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

The agenda of the meeting covered issues related to PTV, including the payment of salaries to media workers. The committeee stressed the need for PTV to maintain its family-friendly image while aligning with modern trends.

It was noted that PTV has immense human resource potential and state-of-the-art infrastructure, which should be leveraged to restore its former glory. The committee also recommended the establishment of an educational channel, given the success of using PTV for educational purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, instructions were issued to PEMRA and PID to continue efforts for ensuring the payment of salaries and arrears to media workers.

During the meeting, the Secretary of Information updated the committee on the implementation of previous recommendations concerning the permanent appointment of heads for PTV and PBC.

It was informed that the restructuring of the boards of both organisations is underway and is expected to be completed within a few days. Once the board notifications are issued, the appointments of the permanent Director-General of PBC and Managing Director of PTV will be made. A diverse range of individuals from various sectors of society has been shortlisted for inclusion in these boards.

The Acting Managing Director of PTV gave a comprehensive presentation on the current human resources, financial situation, marketing strategies, and production activities of the organisation. He informed the committee that, under the current government, steps have been taken to reform the state broadcaster, including the hiring of anchors from the private sector, investment in modern equipment, development of digital infrastructure, and modernisation of content.

Additionally, a financial strategy has been developed to improve the existing framework, attract advertisements at competitive rates, seek production partners, implement budget control measures, and reduce operational costs. In terms of human resource reform, PTV staff will be trained in modern broadcasting technology and content creation and management, with a focus on fostering innovation and bringing forward young, talented individuals.

Committee members underscored the need for PTV to adapt to modern requirements to meet the needs of its audience. They emphasised the inclusion of opposition members in current affairs programmes to regain public trust.

The members attributed PTV’s current state to the mismanagement, unfair promotions, and inconsistent financial decisions made by previous administrations. They also stressed the need to restore PTV’s production facilities, which were once praised worldwide.

While members criticised the recruitment of private sector anchors, they insisted that merit and competence should be the priority in hiring human resources. They also proposed consolidating resources of state media organisations to reduce the burden on the national exchequer.

The committeee directed PTV to provide details on staffing, infrastructure, and vehicles at all its stations, as well as the packages offered to private sector anchors.

The committee also instructed that merit-based policies be strictly followed for recruitment and promotions. It was decided that a comprehensive presentation on PTV’s marketing strategy would be taken in the next meeting.

Members of the National Assembly Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Kiran Imran Dar, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Sharmila Farooqi, Sehar Kamran, Syed Aminul Haq, Muhammad Muqaddad Ali Khan, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry attended the meeting, along with the Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Managing Director of PTV, Principal Information Officer of PID, Director-General of Radio Pakistan, Chairman of PEMRA, and other relevant officials.

